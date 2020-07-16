A map showing the lane closure beside the new Save On store. City of Kimberley file.

Kimberley Council deals with road closure bylaws to facilitate construction projects

Lanes and roadways near new Save On and Purcell Education projects slated for closure

Kimberley City Council dealt with a number of road and lane closure bylaws at their regular meeting on July 13, 2020, related to two different projects — the new Save On store and the Purcell Education project at the Kimberley Golf Course.

There will be public hearings to deal with the Save On bylaw on August 17 at the regular meeting of Council. In the meantime, Council gave the bylaws first, second and third readings.

The Save On bylaw deals with closing a lane off Archibald Street to allow for access to an expanded parking area for the new store. The company previously purchased the property at 245 Archilbald, which is on the other side of the lane.

As for the Purcell Education closures, they involve closing a portion of 301 Ave, 305 St. 306, St and a lane to accommodate the first phase of the school.

However, City Planner Troy Pollock explained that these are not necessarily roads but right of ways for future roads that were never fully developed.

Council also dealt with granting a development variance for signage at the new Save On store.

