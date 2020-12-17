Kimberley Council discusses use of COVID-19 Safe Restart grant funds

logo

Kimberley City Council and staff were already well into budget deliberations when they received the welcome, but unexpected, news of an over $2 million COVID-19 restart grant.

In a report to Council, Chief Financial Officer Jim Hendricks said that he anticipated that $250,000 of those funds would be spent before the end of 2020, with the rest ($1,837,000) being spent in 2021.

The intent of the funding is to support local governments as they deal with higher operating cots and lower revenue due to COVID-19.

It may be used for:

• addressing revenue shortfalls;

• facility reopening and operating costs;

• emergency planning and response costs;

• bylaw enforcement and protective services like fire protection and police;

• computer and other electronic technology costs to (improve interconnectivity and virtual communications);

• services for vulnerable persons (e.g. persons living with disabilities; mental illness or addictions, persons experiencing homelessness or other vulnerabilities); and

• other related costs.

Mayor Don McCormick said that the full impact of COVID in terms of finances hadn’t been felt yet, but that having this reserve would make sure the city wasn’t caught.

Coun. Sandra Roberts commented that looking at the list, she was surprised at how much had been spent so far.

Senior managers were to look at their departments to identify where the funding would be needed.

Quite an extensive list of areas where there has been some funding shortfall, or revenue loss, or some action needs to be taken, has been assembled.

It includes:

Aquatic Centre user fees lost due to facility shutdown

Civic Centre user fees lost due to facility shutdown

Marysville Arena user fees lost due to facility shutdown

Centennial Hall user fees lost due to facility shutdown

Fire Training Program revenue shortfall

Facility Reopening and Operating Costs

Fire Department – recover Call-Force staffing costs already incurred

City Hall – recover supply and facility retrofit costs already incurred (PPE, plexiglass, etc.)

City Hall – improve security at front entrance in Council Chambers

City Hall – new entrance for staff including new door and security systems

City Hall – space planning/renovations to accommodate staff additions while allowing for recommended social distancing

Aquatic Centre – renovate existing entrance/exit

Aquatic Centre – install exit door in multi-purpose room, adjust exit access and landscaping

Aquatic Centre – install roofing on pergola area over new exit (safety)

Aquatic Centre – purchase floating pool dividers

Aquatic Centre – add a shower next to the steam room and another at the misting station

Aquatic Centre – purchase plastic bins for temporary storage of patron’s personal items

Aquatic Centre – purchase free standing automated hand sanitizing stations

Public Works Yard – renovate main hallway to create additional space for social distancing

Public Works Yard – renovate to create space for an office for the Parks & Facilities Manager

Public Works Yard – expand the existing lunchroom as it’s currently too small to socially distance more than 10 employees. Currently there are 28 employees + casuals working at the yards. With potential staff additions the total # of employees utilizing this area could be 40+.

Retrofit City facilities with touchless taps, paper towel dispensers, urinals and toilets

Various City Facilities – install hand wash stations

Various City Facilities – review janitorial contract and potentially enhance current service levels to meet COVID-19 protocols

Various City Facilities – upgrade HVAC systems to improve air exchange (if deemed necessary)

Council Chambers – recover hardware and software costs already incurred in relation to the broadcasting of Council Meetings

Council Chambers – audio visual equipment assessment and upgrades to enhance current Council Meeting broadcasting capabilities

Link the online meeting broadcast to the iCompass electronic agenda

IT upgrades to enhance current virtual meeting capabilities

IT hardware/software investment to support remote working and emergency response and resiliency (i.e. back up power systems, additional laptops, additional headsets)

Platform to enhance online payment options for the public and allow for the online completion and submission of permit and license applications

Funding for electronic records management (scanning of records) to support remote working

Enhance “Tap” payment capabilities at City Hall and recreation facilities

Mental health and wellness training/support for staff

Subscription to software that would facilitate enhanced email communication to the public (e.g. emergency notifications, City newsletter)

Temporary outdoor rink in one of the ball fields in Marysville

Heaters for the Platzl to enable the public to spend more time outdoors in the cooler months

Renovations/upgrades to accommodate social distancing at the 2022 municipal elections

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

Just Posted

logo
Kimberley Council discusses use of COVID-19 Safe Restart grant funds

Kimberley City Council and staff were already well into budget deliberations when… Continue reading

Raven Poirier and Kalista Lizee, along with Carly Marsh. Photo submitted
Kimberley toy drive raises $3800 for toys and gift cards

A small collective of care providers in Kimberley, Ravens Nest Nanny Share,… Continue reading

Symphony on the Mountain 2015. Tickets are on sale now for SOTM 2015 which will take place in July next year. Bulletin file.
Tickets on sale now for Symphony on the Mountain 2021

Tickets for Symphony on the Mountain 2021 are on sale now, with… Continue reading

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

Cranbrook Hotel then and now
Historic hotel saved from fiery destruction – again

The Cranbrook Hotel is the city’s oldest hotel and one of its oldest buildings.

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

B.C. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. The British Columbia government is setting a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its climate action goals than previously forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

New emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Yunesit'in (Stone), west of Williams Lake, is one of six First Nation communities comprising the Tsilhqot'in Nation. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Privacy commissioner rules B.C. giving enough COVID-19 info after First Nations’ complaint

3 First Nations argued the government violated the Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers on their project site in Kitimat. LNG Canada had a second COVID-19 outbreak declared, just weeks after the first was announced Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

To date, 15 employees have tested positive and 13 cases are still considered active

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks to the legislature’s pre-Christmas session to approve more COVID-19 spending, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Rising income, real estate tax hold B.C. deficit at $13.6 billion

Cost of next COVID-19 payments up to $1.7 billion

Most Read