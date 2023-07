The rezoning would have allowed a potential McDonald’s, gas station and car wash at the south entrance to Kimberley

After more than an hour of discussion tonight, Kimberley Council voted against second reading of a bylaw to allow a zoning change from industrial to commercoal in Marysville. The rezoning would have allowed a potential McDonald’s, gas station and car wash at the south entrance to Kimberley.

Mayor Don McCormick and councillors Sandra Roberts and Steve Royer vote for. Councillors Sue Cairns, Woody Maguire, Jason McBain and Kevin Dunnebacke voted against.

