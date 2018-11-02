Kimberley council has inaugural meeting on Monday, Nov. 5

Community is invited to attend meeting at conference centre

Kimberley’s new council will be sworn in on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Kimberley Conference Centre and the community is invited to witness the ceremony.

Kimberley’s re-elected mayor, Don McCormick, is anxious to get back to work with the new Council of incumbents Darryl Oakley, Nigel Kitto, Kent Goodwin and Sandra Roberts, and newcomers Jason McBain and Kyle Dalum.

McCormick says that it’s very different from four years ago, when he was starting from scratch.

“Now it’s more continuing the momentum,” McCormick said. “I went back to my office the other day and where four years ago the walls were blank, now they are covered with projects on the go. And a lot of them will be closing in the next little while.”

The Mayor says he is optimistic about Kimberley’s future, and looks forward to getting to know the new councillors.

As for the inaugural meeting, it is more a formality than a business meeting. Mayor and Council will be sworn in, and likely the only business on the agenda will be the appointment of council representatives to various committees. McCormick will also give a short speech on the coming four years.

“It’s a little bit of formality,” he said. :”I encourage the community to come out and attend to celebrate a new council and anticipate the next four years. We’d really appreciate it if the community comes out.”

