Kimberley Council hears from residents on Marysville Arena closure

Kimberley City Council received several pieces of correspondence regarding their decision to close the Marysville Arena for the season, due to the uncertainties around COVID.

Council moved to receive the letters, although they did say there were no plans to sell the Marysville Arena and it would be back to business in the fall.

Local resident, and minor hockey coach, Carson Loftsgard, wrote a letter and also called into the meeting and had a few comments on how the closure had played out.

He said he didn’t feel it was right that Council made the decision giving users only one week’s notice and not consulting with them at all.

“I hear you receiving the letters but there’s no evidence of reconsideration,” he said. “The process is frustrating.”

Loftsgard said he recognizes that the timing of the decision was unfortunate, with the province loosening restrictions on youth tournaments literally the day after Council made the decision.

He had issue with some of the rationale used by Council such as the arena being under-utilized. He said he was at the rink daily and it was back to back bookings, adding that eight youth teams and eight adult teams as well as speed skating used it.

He said he couldn’t argue with COVID-related absences but that all organizations in Kimberley were finding ways to deal with it.

“It was just a real gut punch,” he said. “I don’t expect anyone to change their mind now. I am happy to hear that it is back to business in the fall. I just don’t want to sweep it under the carpet. The next time something like this is considered, there should be consultation and collaboration.”

