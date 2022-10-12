Kimberley Council holds final meeting prior to election

Kimberley City Council had its last meeting as this group on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Back row Kent Goodwin, Kyle Dalum, Sandra Roberts, Jason McBain. Front Nigel Kitto, Don McCormick, Darryl Oakley.

Kimberley City Council held its final meeting prior to the election of new council on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

With four councillors stepping down, Mayor Don McCormick thought it appropriate that each councillor have an opportunity to speak.

Kent Goodwin, who is stepping down after three terms, first elected in 2011, said that the experience had been fun but stressful at times, but always rewarding. He thanks staff for their hard work and patience and said he hoped the new council would take their advice.

Darryl Oakley was elected in 2011 as well. He said in his time on council he had experienced just about every human emotion. It’s an interesting process with a lot of ups and downs, he said, but the highlight has been working with people from staff to fellow councillors to people giving him flak.

“It’s been a blast, a remarkable experience.It has been a joy to work with you guys.”

Jason McBain, who is running again, had a personal thanks for each member of the current council.

He thanked Oakley for his passion; Goodwin for his attention to detail; McCormick for his leadership; Kyle Dalum for his commitment; Nigel Kitto for his bluntness and Sandra Roberts for her long history with Kimberley. He said he had learned a lot from all of them.

“There’s been a lot of adversity in the past four years. COVID was a challenge,” he said. “I thought we did as best we could. I’m really proud to say I was a member of this council.”

Roberts said that she has been a member of numerous boards, but none that worked as well as this council. She said each member was able to put forward their own ideas but still treat each other with amazing respect.

You can have your say and if things don’t go your way, everyone just moves on.

“I have no recollection of anyone even raising their voice. I’m crossing my fingers that we are able to keep that going.”

Kitto also said he appreciated the way people with different points of view were able to work together. That restored his faith in democracy, he said.

“It has been a privilege to serve,” he said. “I think the layers of government above us could learn something by the way this council operated.”

Dalum said he was absolutely thankful for the experience and that he had learned a lot from everyone in the room.

Mayor Don McCormick had a personal word about each councillor and how much he enjoyed working with them. He also thanked staff. Elections were a time of uncertainty for city staff he said, and this staff doesn’t miss a beat.

New council will be sworn in at a special ceremony at the Kimberley Conference Centre on November 7, 2022.



