Kimberley Council holds public hearing on Forest Crowne rezoning for duplex

When Kimberley City Council set the date for a public hearing on allowing a duplex on a lot in Forest Crowne, they did so knowing it was likely that there would be a good deal of comment on the zoning change.

They were not wrong.

The public hearing for a zoning amendment to construct what would be the first duplex in Forest Crowne subdivision was held on Monday, March 27, 2023.

A number of Forest Crowne residents sent in letters and also attended the meeting, either in person or by phone to speak to the zoning request.

One of the issues those against the proposal have is that they were under the impression that the lot was designated as a green space by the original developer, United Properties. However, United no longer owns the development, having sold it to a company called Anthem. One speaker said that if he’d known the lot was not a green space, he would have preferred to buy it rather than the one across the street that he built on.

Others pointed out that there are other undeveloped areas of Forest Crowne that would allow duplexes, but when they purchased in this area, it was clear it was zoned for single family homes only.

Some also pointed out that while affordable housing was needed in Kimberley it was unlikely this duplex would fall into that category. Others were concerned it would bring property values down.

Carl Loren of Tyee Homes, who will be developing the property, was last to speak at the hearing.

He said that the lot in question was gigantic, almost large enough to subdivide into two. And while it would not be considered affordable housing, one side of the duplex would be more affordable than a new, single family home. And whether it was a rental or for sale, Loren did not see any danger of it harming property values.

“Our company has a vested interest in Forest Crowne,” he said. “If I thought this would degrade Forest Crowne, why would I build it?”

He says he simply enquired about the lot and was told it was available, so his company bought it. Later in the evening, he also said that he didn’t think it was fair to lump Anthem in with the former owner, as they had nothing to do with any promises of the lot being a green space.

He said the duplex would be of similar design to those Tyee built on Rotary Drive in Mark Creek Landing.

After the hearing closed, Council discussed the zoning request before voting.

Coun. Steve Royer said that he had gone down and looked at the lot, and the subdivision as a whole. He said he didn’t see that a duplex would be a problem. Some homes, he pointed out, had double or even triple garages.

“Given the reputation of Tyee, I can’t see it being a problem,” he said.

Coun. Woody Maguire said that he did have some concerns around the history of the lot. He said it was not serviced at the beginning of the development, which could certainly mean it was meant to be a green space. However, it was zoned residential, and he didn’t have a problem with a duplex fitting in.

Coun. Sue Cairns said that she gave the issue a lot of thought but she was a proponent of offering a variety of housing types. There is a need in Kimberley for higher end rentals as well, she said.

Mayor Don McCormick said that it was unfortunate that for a long period of time, there has been question over the use of the lot. However, he said the the lot had been zoned R3 since 2003.

“Even if this zoning change didn’t happen, a single family home would still be built there, without council hvain to consent, as there wouldn’t be a zoning change. It was only a matter of time before something was built.”

He also said it wasn’t about housing affordability so much as right-sizing. For instance, he said the Tyee duplexes on Rotary are all owned by people in their 70s who downsized from larger houses.

He also commented that no one who had ever seen anything built by Tyee in Kimberley would ever be concerned that it would devalue a property.

Council assured all presenters that they were heard but did proceed with third reading of the bylaw.

READ: Council considers allowing duplex in Forest Crowne



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter