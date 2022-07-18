Kimberley Council invites feedback on proposed zoning bylaw changes

At their last regular meeting, Kimberley City Council introduced Zoning Amendment Bylaw 2722 which proposes a number of amendments intended to diversify and add more to Kimberley’s housing supply.

They are now seeking public feedback, which can be sent to planning@kimberley.ca

In 2021, Council received a Housing Needs Assessment which identified a severe lack of rental units and a growing disparity of what housing was available and what residents need. The majority of Kimberley’s housing supply is single family homes and the study identified the demand for smaller and more flexible units.

The proposed zoning amendments arise from a Notice of Motion by Mayor Don McCormick back in February of this year, requesting that staff take a look at raising the allowable height of buildings in order to provide higher density housing.

Staff has come back with a number of proposed changes.

The primary residential R-1, R-2, and R-3 zones are proposed to be altered to allow for an increase range of allowable housing units throughout most neighbourhoods in Kimberley. The proposed residential zone amendments will allow for the creation of smaller parcels with a greater amount of lot coverage and increased height to improve flexibility for the development of additional homes.

The types of dwelling units that are allowable in the R-1 zone is proposed to be expanded to also allow for duplex dwellings, while the range of allowable dwellings in the R-2 zone are proposed to be expanded to allow single, duplex and multiple unit dwellings of up to six principal dwelling units, with provisional allowances of up to ten-unit buildings in instances where an affordable housing agreement is established. Allowances for accessory dwelling units are also proposed to be expanded in both the R-1 and R-2 zones. The maximum allowable building heights in R-1 and R-2 residential zones are proposed to be increased for duplex and multiple unit dwellings to 12m (39.4 ft.). The R-3 zone is proposed to be amended by removing the limit on allowable number of units, reducing the setback requirements, reducing the minimum lot size, and increasing the maximum allowable height. The two primary commercial C-1 and CP-1 zones are also proposed to be amended to allow for additional building height.

Other proposed amendments include:

Allowance for extra building height and floor space ratio (a measure of building size allowance in relation to lot size) where affordable housing agreements are in place.

A reduction to parking space requirements to 1 space per dwelling unit.

Landscaping requirements for all properties.

The addition of retaining wall regulations to align with the Alpine Zoning area.

A standardization of fence height allowances alongside intersection safety measures.

The modernization of language throughout the zoning bylaw to provide clarity and enforceability.

The entire bylaw and supporting documents are available at https://engagekimberley.ca/housing-availability-and-affordability-zoning-amendment.

The City of Kimberley encourages all residents to take a look at them and share your thoughts with the planning department.

