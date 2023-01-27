Kimberley Council moves ahead with rezoning for two potential residential developments

The former garage site beside Top Crop is going through rezoning for two four-plexes. GoogleEarth

Kimberley City Council moved two zoning amendments along the process on Monday, January 23, 2023.

The first was rezoning 1400 Ross St. to R2 to allow for a residential development. This property is above the Morrison Subdivision. A public hearing was held on the amendment. There were three call ins to the meeting, one person in support, and another with concerns about easements and slope stability.

Also speaking, acting as agent for the developers, was Jean Terpsma, who tried to address some of the concerns around the project.

She said that trails connecting the development to the Lois Creek Trails and downtown was part of the long term plan. She also said that storm water management was an item that would be addressed with the city s the process moves along.

This rezoning provides a number of different housing options, as well as home-based businesses, Terpsma said. However, the conceptual plan presented was not necessarily what the final product will look like.

“We will work with the city to come up with a good mix,” she said.

There were also plans for greenspace within the development.

The current website, kimberleyheadwaters.com was out of date at this stage, Terpsma said.

“It shows items that may or may not be developed,” she said. It is a staged build out and will take years to get to the end result.

Mayor Don McCormick reminded those attending the meeting that this hearing was strictly for rezoning.

“It would be unusual for a developer to come with a detailed plan until zoning is approved,” he said. There are many stages of the permit process still to come, he said.

Council voted to proceed with the rezoning.

2325 Warren Ave

Another zoning amendment before council was for 2325 Warren Avenue. Council gave first reading to a bylaw the amend the zoning of this former garage property (beside Top Crop) to allow for two four-plex buildings which will be purpose built rental units, although until occupancies are granted, it is possible that they could be sold individually.

In a report, Kimberley’s planning department noted minor concerns regarding the orientation of the buildings and parking areas. Staff believes these can be worked through as part of the permit process.

“That lot has been empty for a long time,” said McCormick. “It’s great to see something useful coming to that property.”

First reading of the bylaw was approved.

