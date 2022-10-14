Kimberley Council moves ahead with rezoning former church to commercial

Kimberley City Council gave first reading this week to a zoning and Official Community Plan amendment that will allow for the former Anglican Church at 520 Wallinger Avenue to be zoned for a commercial business.

The new owners plan to re-develop the property into a bakery/cafe. The Kimberley Food Bank, which has been operating out of the church for many years is preparing a move to their new property, likely at the end of this month.

In a report from planning it was noted that this building will now provide property tax revenue rather than being tax-exempt as a place of worship.

Planning staff did have a few concerns which they noted in the report. How commercial deliveries and loading will be accommodated was among the concerns. Water and sewer services may need an upgrade. There will also need to be building permits for renovations, as well as potentially a development permit if renovations are more extensive. The report noted that the property exists as three separate parcels which staff recommends be consolidated into one.

Because the property is near the highway, the Ministry of Transportation will have to be involved. The proponent told council that contact had already been made with the Ministry about the need for a crosswalk in that area.

Coun. Jason McBain voiced his support for the amendment. “It’s a practical use for the building,” he said. “We are looking for more commercial business.”

“We have a scarcity of commercial property in Kimberley,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “Stoke is the fastest growing business in town and one of our largest employers. Growing business from within is easier than attracting from without.”



