Kimberley Council receives policing report

Several serious charges sent to Crown this quarter including child pornography and aggravated assault

Sgt. Steve Woodcox of the Kimberley RCMP delivered his second quarter policing report to city council this week, covering the months of July, August and September 2021.

Overall, calls for service were down to 474 compared to 622 for the same quarter in 2020.

Woodcox said he couldn’t say for sure why calls were down, but that he was grateful they were as the detachment was down two members due to illness over the summer.

He said he was very grateful to Kimberley Search and Rescue for their assistance in helping with evacuation notices during the Bill Nye fire this past summer.

“They were very, very helpful to us,” he said.

While calls for service were down, Woodcox mentioned a couple of cases that resulted in charges being forwarded to the Crown.

Two individuals were arrested for child pornography charges, he said. These were two separate search warrants, not related to each other, he said. “It does happen here.”

There was one extreme incident of road rage, which resulted in quite serious injuries to one individual, and a serious charge, aggravated assault. This took place near the ski hill.

Charges were also approved on two cases of domestic assault.

Mental health calls were down from 18 to 10, a fact that Woodcox attributes to the increased attention detachment members are paying to mental health issues.

“This drop in files can again be contributed to the partnership that the Kimberley RCMP has formed with Interior Health,” he said in his report. “This partnership with Interior Health allows the RCMP to have access to a Mental Health nurse/clinician who will provide further assistance to those suffering extreme mental health symptoms. This assistance continues to include home visits and regular contact from Interior Health nurses to provide those individuals with ongoing care. A further reason believed to be associated to the decrease in mental health calls is the relationship members are building with the mental health clients. Some clients phone or attend the detachment regularly to “check in” or make contact when they are having a bad day.”

Woodcox also reported that a youth involved in the vandalism at the Skate Park bathrooms had been identified.



