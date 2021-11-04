Kimberley council reviews next year’s capital projects

Kimberley Council discusses type of tax that could be used to fund waste water treatment plant replacementKimberley Council is in budget deliberations for the 2022-2026 financial plan, and at a special meeting this week they had a look at various projects proposed for the upcoming five year period.
In total, there are capital projects totalling almost $100 million in the plans for the next five years, although the new waste water treatment plant takes up over $60 million of that money, and that is not projected to begin until 2024.
For 2022, there are capital plans totalling $12, 894,690.
In 2022, significant projects planned are as follows:
Civic Centre – replace pad and boards at $1,236,000 (grant dependent)
Platzl Parking Lot Revitalization at $1,095,429 (grant dependent)
Boundary St. storm and Teck drainage (fully paid by Teck and developer) at $857,000
Civic Centre and curling rink chiller replacement at $769,106 (grant dependent)
New Fire Station 1 truck bays at $600,000
Boundary St. reconstruct and pave (partially paid by Teck and developer) $512,000
Boundary St. waterline and service replacement (partially paid by Teck) $496,000
314 Ave road reconstruction at $496,000
Centre 64 roof and truss repairs at $493,322 (grant dependent)
8th Ave. water main replacement $489,000
Electrify the Mountains $425,786
Annual Road rehabilitation $376,541
Townsite storm sewer (Sullivan Creek) $320,000
Aquatic Centre heating system overhaul $300,000
In addition, there is also some fleet replacement in the budget including a new plow/sander at $250,000; a used low hour Loader at $250,000; a tandem truck at $250,000; a garbage truck at $180,000; and a one ton pickup with utility box at $100,000.
On the horizon in 2023 is a new fire engine at $600,000 and a new organics collection truck at $350,000.
The financial plan will be adopted in May of 2022.
