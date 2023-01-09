Kimberley Council should receive Facilities Master Plan this year

As life returns to some sort of normal after a global pandemic and arson taking down the main lift at Kimberley Alpine Resort — which had a major impact on the city’s tourism — 2023 will hopefully be a somewhat smooth year. At least that’s the hope of Mayor Don McCormick.

“Last year wasn’t a bad year,” he said. “But with the resort being down in the winter, it was tough. We had a good summer, but it was an up and down year. We’re hoping for more consistency in 2023.”

The replacement of the waste water treatment plant, and juggling all the costs around it, is a big deal, but until word is received on the success of the grant application, that may or may not arise this year.

One major report expected to come to council sometime this year will be the Facilities Master Plan.

The city applied for a grant to do the master plan last summer but as yet hasn’t heard back on it.

Regardless, McCormick says the master plan is needed so funds have been put aside in the budget to do it with or without the grant.

For recreation facilities in particular, McCormick says council is looking for insight into the state of the facilities so they can develop strategies to invest in them for the future.

He says there are no real issues with the Civic Centre, although it will need boards, glass and pad replaced at some point. The city would be looking for grant opportunities for that.

“We’ve invested fairly heavily in the Civic Centre the last four or five years,” he said.

But other recreation facilities are aging and not in as good shape.

McCormick says the trend in recreation facilities these days is for multi-use buildings that offer opportunities for many sports. These types of buildings are also much more efficient to operate.

However being able to build such a facility in Kimberley is in the future. Right now council looks forward to the master plan on facilities to point them in a direction for the future.

