Kimberley Council talks zoning at final meeting

At the final meeting of the previous council last week there was considerable discussion about potentially rezoning other parts of Kimberley to allow for more diverse housing.

The discussion began with council approving first reading of a bylaw that would allow for accessory dwellings in Forest Crowne. A further motion was the council direct staff to continue the zoning review and propose additional text or map amendments to zoning in Kimberley.

Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock said that with the recent adoption of Bylaw 2722 which addressed a number zoning changes within Kimberley, there was potential for other zones not impacted by the bylaw.

“We would extend the review to those areas looking for opportunities to increase housing varieties,” he said. “The community is facing urgent housing needs. We need to make sure we are encouraging as many kinds of housing as possible.”

Mayor Don McCormick said he wasn’t opposed to further zoning review but he wondered if the time was right.

He said the recent bylaw amendment dealt with a lot of area, and with planning so busy, it was important to focus on getting on with the development permits in front of them.

Coun. Kent Goodwin agreed, but added that it might be more efficient to continue the work already started on rezoning.

Pollock said there was no backlog in building permits, but there definitely was a backlog in zoning files.

Coun. Sandra Roberts said she wouldn’t support the motion either but for a different reason. “I still think there’s a place for single family homes only,” she said.

“If we’re experiencing a backlog in any work, the focus should be on getting that taken are of,” said Coun. Jason McBain.

Coun. Darryl Oakley said he would support the motion because any opportunity to be able to provide more housing should be looked at.

In the end the motion to go further in looking at zoning was defeated, with McCormick, Kyle Dalum, Roberts and McBain against.