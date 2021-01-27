The St. Mary Wycliffe elk herd has been using the land within Kimberley city limits as a calving ground. Bulletin file

Kimberley Council votes for additional protection for elk calving grounds within city limits

The city will not support any recreational trail development in that area

At their regular meeting on Monday, January 25, 2021, Kimberley City Council voted to add their voice to those seeking to protect an elk calving ground that lies within city limits.

Council passed a motion that it would not support any trail development in the 90 hectare parcel, which is part of Canfor’s tenure.

The motion was supported by Emily Chow, Wildlife Biologist for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development and by Canfor.

The calving grounds are surrounded by highly used recreation areas, says count. Darryl Oakley, who brought the motion to Council.

The parcel of land is north of the Kimberley Nature Park, west of the Nordic Club and south of the Kimberley Alpine Resort.

It was logged in 2004.

What triggered this, Oakley said, was that even before COVID, all these recreation areas were seeing increasing use.

“KAR was becoming busier than ever in the summer, the Nordic Club has 1900 members. This one piece of land offers a quiet place sought after by elk.

“The Canfor biologist saw that. There’s water, springs and ponds that are perfect for elk calves. Elk are extremely sensitive to humans, to mountain bikes, to atvs. The forest ingrowth in this area since 2004 provides cover for them.

“15 to 20 years from now the elk could move on, given change in the forest.”

What this means, Oakley says, is that the western flank of Kimberley is now a protected area, with the Nature Park, the Nordic trails area and now the calving grounds.

“Very few cities in Canada can say they have elk calving grounds within municipal boundaries,” he said.

Canfor retains its tenure and can log the area in the future, but for now, they are not thinning the ingrowth that provides the valuable cover for the elk.

Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) parent company of the Kimberley Alpine Resort has also assisted by allowing Moe’s Run to grow in at the bottom, where the entrance and exit to the calving grounds are located.

“They’ve been very helpful,” Oakley said.

He also said that the decision was made not to put up signage or gates, as they would likely just be torn down. Given that the land is within city limits, hunting is not permitted.

“We’re just asking for common sense. Stay out of there. Let that land stay quiet for the animals,” Oakley said.

WATCH: Video captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

READ: Province to tackle declining elk populations across Kootenays


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

Just Posted

The St. Mary Wycliffe elk herd has been using the land within Kimberley city limits as a calving ground. Bulletin file
Kimberley Council votes for additional protection for elk calving grounds within city limits

The city will not support any recreational trail development in that area

A sign indicating a COVID-19 testing site is displayed inside a parking garage in West Nyack, N.Y., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The site was only open to students and staff of Rockland County schools in an effort to test enough people to keep the schools open for in-person learning. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
4 more deaths, 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

This brings the total to 66 deaths in the region

Ryan Bennett, who played three seasons with the Kimberley Dynamiters, has signed on to the Humboldt Broncos. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley Dynamiter Ryan Bennett signs on with Humboldt Broncos

After three seasons with the Kimberley Dynamiters, Cranbrook’s Ryan Bennett is the… Continue reading

Rob Davidson, manager at Buckhorn and Main, created a Facebook group which has connected people and given them a positive distraction throughout the lockdown. Paul Rodgers photo.
Rob Davidson’s Facebook food group a positive, connecting presence throughout pandemic

Since the pandemic hit and lockdown began, people have been in need… Continue reading

Last year's King and Queen of Flannel Fest Tim and Simone. This year's event will be held via Facebook live due to COVID-19 and will take place on Feb. 13. Paul Rodgers file.
Flannel Fest to be held virtually this year

One of Kimberley’s most popular annual events, Flannel Fest, is moving into… Continue reading

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG
Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

The search is centered around the waters northeast of Port Angeles

Interior Health reported two more COVID-19 deaths at Sunnybank Retirement Center in Oliver Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (File photo)
COVID-19 claims lives of two more South Okanagan care home residents

Five residents of the Oliver care home have died since the outbreak was first declared

Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Convicted killer, robber at large after failing to return to facility: Victoria police

Dean Reber, 60, and Jonathon Muzychka, 43, may be together

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
30% of B.C. recovery benefit applications held up in manual review

The province says 150 staff have been reassigned to help with manually reviewing applications

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kobe Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)
Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

Modelling of predicted transmission growth from the B117 COVID-19 variant in British Columbia. (Simon Fraser University)
COVID-19 variant predicted to cause ‘unmanageable’ case spike in B.C: report

SFU researchers predict a doubling of COVID-19 cases every two weeks if the variant spreads

Most Read