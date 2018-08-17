Kimberley Council votes to protect trees at Sullivan Landing

The rear driveways would have given access to lower level units in proposed multi-family dwelling. This would have interfered with the tree covenant, which has been voted to remain protected by City Council. (City of Kimberley file).

A developer for a multi-family townhouse complex in Townsite will have to go back to the drawing board after Kimberley City Council voted to protect a tree covenant adjacent to the property.

The proposed development on Sullivan Drive, part of Sullivan Landing, is for two four-unit split-level multi-family dwellings.

Council approved a development permit for the buildings, however they denied a variance that, if approved, would have seen driveways running through an area protected by a tree covenant.

A public meeting was held at Monday’s regular council meeting, giving Townsite residents, and neighbours of the property in question, the chance to speak their minds.

Many of the Councillors, and neighbours, said they were disappointed that this variance was even brought up, considering the same issue was on the table in 2011, when the tree covenant was put in place.

The variance was for the development of two paved driveways and up to four parking spaces within the tree covenant. Residents were not in favour of this proposal, and Kimberley local Bruce Kirkby spoke on behalf of himself and his neighbours asking Council to keep the trees where they are.

He says that the treed area provides a buffer between neighbours and the other properties, and that the neighbourhood has worked hard to protect the area.

“That buffer means a lot to us,” said Kirkby. “It protects the nature of our homes and our investments… We are surprised to be asked to give up something we worked so hard to protect.”

Councillor Sandra Roberts says it is the job of the developer to work within the covenant and come up with a solution.

Councillor Darryl Oakley agreed, saying that he was strongly against infringing on the tree covenant.

“This is a chance for the developers to work within the natural environment we’re trying to preserve,” he said.

Councillor Kent Goodwin says a promise is a promise.

“We made a promise to the neighbourhood many years ago and we have to keep that promise, we have to maintain the covenant,” said Goodwin.

“People value these old trees, it adds character to the community and we voted to protect them,” said Councillor Bev Middlebrook. “This is really important to people.”

Mayor Don McCormick, who was the only one to vote for the motion, says change is tough.

“Change is tough, we see it here [in Kimberley] all the time. When you look at many of the decisions we make, it is clear that the biggest thing is the fear of the unknown.”

He adds that it is hard to imagine what the parking situation would look like at this stage, and that one decision doesn’t set a precedent for others.