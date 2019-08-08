Kimberley Council will host next meeting at Garden View Village

Kimberley Mayor and Council. City of Kimberley file.

If you had, by chance, been planning on attending the next meeting of Kimberley City Council, please note that its location has been changed.

Instead of being held at Council Chambers in City Hall, Council will be conducting the August 12 meeting at Garden View Village in the Golden Room.

“Council has been discussing the possibility of hosting a meeting off-site for a while now,” says City CAO, Scott Sommerville. “Several locations were mentioned but we ultimately decided to bring the meeting to the Seniors and the public at Garden View Village.”

The August 12th meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. and all members of the public are welcome to attend.

Council Procedure Bylaw No. 2598, 2017 Section 8 (1) states that Council may resolve to hold meetings elsewhere and at such time will direct the City’s Corporate Officer to give notice of the different meeting place by posting notice of the change in advance of the meeting. The August 26th meeting will resume in Council Chambers at City Hall at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Chief Administrative Officer, Scott Sommerville at 250-427-5311 or by email at ssommerville@kimberley.ca.

Previous story
Two years’ probation for woman who had sex with 13-year-old at B.C. transition home
Next story
Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Just Posted

Take what you need, give what you can: first food pantry installed in Marysville

Thanks to the initiative of Gerry Frederick and the support of other… Continue reading

Environmental groups celebrate Jumbo decision

Wildsight, Jumbo Creek Conservation Society say resort cannot be built unless reassessed

Kimberley Council will host next meeting at Garden View Village

If you had, by chance, been planning on attending the next meeting… Continue reading

UPDATED: Kootenay Lake’s MV Balfour still not running

Just one ferry will service the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals this weekend

Mobile glass blowing studio coming to Kimberley, hosting workshops

The Glass House Experience is Canada’s only mobile glass blowing studio.

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

B.C. residents can seek out dark sky spots for night sky views

Most Read