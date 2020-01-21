Kimberley couple rescued by Fernie Search and Rescue

Two sledders from Calgary spent the night in this cabin before being rescued on Saturday morning.

Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) was activated twice this past weekend to respond to two separate events.

Both Fernie and Sparwood Search and Rescue were called to action on Friday night at around 11:50 p.m. Two timber sledders from Calgary, who were staged out of Corbin Road did not return to their vehicles as planned.

According to Fernie SAR, “following a series of gas and engine issues they spent the night in a cabin in the Leach Ridge area before activating their SPOT device.”

SAR responded via Ascent Helicopters to pick up the two men early Saturday morning.

Later on Saturday afternoon, SAR was called out for a second time to search for a pair of missing split-boarders. According to Fernie SAR, “a young couple from Kimberley were reported missing by concerned family members.”

The search began at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday evening and by 10 p.m., the couple was located at approximately kilometre 40 on the Lodgepole road.

Although their vehicle had gone off the road on their way home, both people were delivered back to Fernie “safe and sound,” according to SAR.