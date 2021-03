Sharon and Jack O’Bryan won free groceries for a year from Mark Creek Market, a $5200 value. Photo submitted

Imagine winner free groceries for a year. It’s a reality for Sharon and Jack O’Bryan of Kimberley, who won groceries for a year in a on-line contest with the Great Grocery Giveaway at the Mark Creek Market. That was a $5200 prize.

Other winners include:

Food Chopper – Walter Comper

Coffee Maker – Leeann Beatty

2 Slice Toaster – Malcom Fruin

Electric Kettle – Judy Wilson

3 Speed Crushing Blender – Courtnay Forester