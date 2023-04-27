City of Kimberley to receive $1 million for Rejuvenation of Historic Cominco Gardens project from BC Government. Bulletin file.

Kimberley, Cranbrook, Fernie among Kootenay towns to get substantial funding for tourism projects

The government of B.C. has announced the recipients of the $50 million Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Destination Fund, with several projects in the Kootenays listed among them.

In total $20 million is designated for repairing a leaky roof at Vancouver’s Science World, with the remaining $30 going to 89 other projects around the province, with the goal being to “keep building the province as a world-class tourism destination.”

READ MORE: Science World to get $20M from B.C. for leaky dome repairs

The City of Kimberley will receive $1 million for the Rejuvenation of Historic Cominco Gardens project.

The Cranbrook Archives, Museum and Landmark Society will also get $1 million, for their Heritage Railcar Preservation Building Project.

Other recipients include the Tourism Fernie Society who will get $200,000 for their AmbassadorWILD & Sustainable Tourism Program Enhancement, $399,000 to the Creston Rod and Gun Club and $500,000 to the Nelson and District Museum, Archives, Art Gallery and Historical Society. This money will fund their project entitled “Decolonizing the Museum Space: Museum Exhibition Redevelopment, Repatriation, and Equitable Community Partnerships.”

For the full list of recipients, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Tourism_funding_April2023.pdf


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
