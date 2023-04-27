Kimberley, Cranbrook, Fernie among Kootenay towns to get substantial funding for tourism projects

The government of B.C. has announced the recipients of the $50 million Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Destination Fund, with several projects in the Kootenays listed among them.

In total $20 million is designated for repairing a leaky roof at Vancouver’s Science World, with the remaining $30 going to 89 other projects around the province, with the goal being to “keep building the province as a world-class tourism destination.”

The City of Kimberley will receive $1 million for the Rejuvenation of Historic Cominco Gardens project.

The Cranbrook Archives, Museum and Landmark Society will also get $1 million, for their Heritage Railcar Preservation Building Project.

Other recipients include the Tourism Fernie Society who will get $200,000 for their AmbassadorWILD & Sustainable Tourism Program Enhancement, $399,000 to the Creston Rod and Gun Club and $500,000 to the Nelson and District Museum, Archives, Art Gallery and Historical Society. This money will fund their project entitled “Decolonizing the Museum Space: Museum Exhibition Redevelopment, Repatriation, and Equitable Community Partnerships.”

For the full list of recipients, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Tourism_funding_April2023.pdf



