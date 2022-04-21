The Kimberley-Cranbrook Highland Dancers(Left to right) Liela Cooper, Sophia Bradley, Holly Gale, Abby Lalach, Olivia Boehmer, Briar Fagan. Front- Braylin Biddlecomb, Sidney Biddlecome.

Kimberley-Cranbrook Highland Dancers bring medals back from Kamloops competition

SUBMITTED

These Happy Highland Dancers just returned from the Western Canadian Highland Dance Championships in Kamloops British Columbia with many medals in tow!

Teachers Liela Cooper and Hali Duncan were extremely proud of all dancers. Dancers are so excited to be able to present their annual year and show.

Their “Spring Fling” will be Sunday, May 1 at 3 o’clock at Centennial Hall in Kimberley. The public is more than welcome to come and watch the dancers as well as enjoy some music from the Kimberley Pipe Band.

