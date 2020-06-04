Kimberley/Cranbrook RCMP recognize ten years of auxiliary constable service

Sgt. Chris Newel and S/Sgt. Barry Graham would like to recognize ten years of dedicated RCMP auxiliary constable service. Noel Oslund and Bruce Smith of Cranbrook became RCMP auxiliary officers in October of 2009. As a volunteer they underwent extensive training and then went on to assist RCMP members in both Cranbrook and Kimberley for ten years.

The two put in hundreds of volunteer hours over the years in the two cities. Although they often rode with regular members of the RCMP their primary role was in Community Relations. They have lead numerous parades and assisted at other events such as the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo and Wasa Triathalon. Their service is especially critical during large scale incidents such as forest fires and flooding.

In Aug 2019 Bruce and Noel retired from the program. Sgt. Newel and auxiliary coordinator Cst. Scott Payne presented them with their encased badges as a memento of their dedicated service.

Both Sgt. Newel and S/Sgt. Graham wish to pass on their appreciation for the hard work and commitment to our communities over the years.

RELATED: Kimberley RCMP Sgt. wins award

RELATED: Three Constables from the Kimberley RCMP Detachment were recipients of this year’s Alexa’s Team award


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chilliwack dad rescues two young daughters after truck plunges into lake
Next story
Nature Conservancy takes in more lands near Canal Flats

Just Posted

Playgrounds and public washrooms to reopen in Kimberley Friday, June 5

This Friday, June 5, 2020, the City of Kimberley will re-open more… Continue reading

Angel Flight takes flight from Creston after being grounded by COVID-19

Angel Flight is a volunteer-run organization which gives people flights to doctors appointments

Kimberley/Cranbrook RCMP recognize ten years of auxiliary constable service

Sgt. Chris Newel and S/Sgt. Barry Graham would like to recognize ten… Continue reading

RDEK urges residents to be prepared for emergencies including flooding, wildfire

The East Kootenay region has been placed on a high streamflow advisory

WildSafeBC urges proper garbage storage to avoid more visits from bears

WildSafeBC is alerting the people of Kimberley that the city is currently… Continue reading

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

Nature Conservancy takes in more lands near Canal Flats

Badgers, bears and birds to benefit from bolstering bunchgrass conservation in Rocky Mountain Trench

Kimberley in 1923

Back in the 1920’s the Cranbrook Herald had a Kimberley news section.… Continue reading

Federal aid for care home systems needed ahead of second wave, advocates say

Ontario Long Term Care Association calling for more action

B.C. woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

Premier John Horgan said he’s horrified by the death of George Floyd in the United States

Chilliwack dad rescues two young daughters after truck plunges into lake

“I used every single one of my angels that day,” said Dennis Saulnier

VIDEO: Internal investigation into aggressive arrest by Kelowna Mountie

A video allegedly shows a Kelowna Mountie striking a man several times

Most Read