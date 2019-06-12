Kimberley D-Day veteran honoured

Royce Jolie was unable to make it to the ceremony, so the veterans came to him

As reported in the Kimberley Bulletin, a D-Day commemoration ceremony was held this past Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park. Many veterans from Kimberley, Cranbrook, the East Kootenay, Calgary and the northern United States attended.

However, one very special World War II veteran from Kimberley was unable to attend.

Gunner Royce Jolie, Rtd., served on the HMCS Kootenay, a ship that escorted the landing barges to Juno Beach on June 6, 1944. Due to limited mobility, Mr. Jolie wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, so Cindy Postnikoff from Military Ames, along with a group of veterans, went to his home where he was presented with a plaque of gratitude for his service and a 75th anniversary D-Day pin.

“It was an absolute Honour and Privilege for Military Ames to acknowledge Royce with a plaque of Gratitude for his Service and the 75th Anniversary pin of D-Day,” Postnikoff said.

 

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack
Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.'s Interior

