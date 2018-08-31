Kimberley drivers reminded that school starts Tuesday

Obey school zone speeds; watch for children

The new school year begins on Tuesday, September 4, as Kimberley kids head back to the classroom.

As always, the RCMP is issuing a reminder to drivers to slow down and watch for children. It doesn’t matter whether or not you’re in a school zone, as kids have to walk from their neighbourhood to get to school. There will be children out even if a school isn’t nearby.

The speed limit is 30 km/h in school zones and local RCMP members will be watching for violators.

Also be aware that children may run from behind parked vehicles, so approach the school zones with caution.

The law states:

Schools and playgrounds

147 (1) A person driving a vehicle on a regular school day and on a highway where signs are displayed stating a speed limit of 30 km/h, or on which the numerals “30” are prominently shown, must drive at a rate of speed not exceeding 30 km/h while approaching or passing the school building and school grounds to which the signs relate, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or subject to subsection (1.1), between any extended times that are stated on the signs.

(1.1) Extended times under subsection (1) may not begin later than 8 a.m. or end earlier than 5 p.m.

(2) A person driving a vehicle on a highway must drive the vehicle at a rate of speed not exceeding 30 km/h when approaching or passing, between dawn and dusk, a public playground for children where signs are displayed stating a speed limit of 30 km/h, or on which the numerals “30” are prominently shown.

Minimum penalty is $196 and 3 points on your driving record.

