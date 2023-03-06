Kimberley Dynamiters Autism Awareness Jerseys raise $9000 for Blue Lake Camp

The Kimberley Dynamiters presented a cheque for $9000 to Blue Lake Camp on the ice during the intermission of game two of the playoffs on Saturday, Mar. 4, representing money raised from auctioning their Autism Awareness Fundraiser Jerseys.

“It’s awesome to see the community involvement, the community rallying behind this,” said Evan French, assistant camp director at Blue Lake, Columbia Outdoor School. “It’s just awesome. It’s going to be a great summer and I’m looking forward to it.”

The team wore these jerseys, designed in part by team trainer Chad Koran, throughout the month of January.

The jerseys worn on the ice were auctioned online on Saturday, Jan. 21 and the non-game worn jerseys were auctioned at the Jan. 21 and 28 home games. The final bids for all jerseys was Saturday, Jan. 28.

“We’re really proud that our camp is fully inclusive for kids with special needs,” said Shonna Murphy, director of programs for Blue Lake, Columbia Outdoor School.

“What this funding will help us do is remove even more barriers for kids who have special needs so they can attend Blue Lake Camp.”

Some of the options the camp and the Dynamiters are looking at include having a weekend camp for children with autism and their families this coming fall, or hiring specialized staff to work as one to one caregivers when they are needed.

“All of our staff are fully trained on inclusion and how to work with kids with special needs, so most of the kids who come out to our camp don’t need a one-to-one, however sometimes it’s nice to have the ability to provide that level of care.”

Kimberley Dynamiters advertising and sponsorship coordinator Shari Reid, billet coordinator Karrie Hall, and players Cam Reid and Kasey Miller went on the ice after the first period to present the cheque and one of the Autism Awareness Jerseys to French and Murphy, who were joined by Chance Cantin, a long-time camper at Blue Lake.

French and Murphy then presented the team with a blue paddle.

“At Blue lake Camp we have an initiative called the Blue Paddle Campaign,” Murphy explained. “We believe that every child should have the opportunity to dip their paddle in the lake. We raise money each year to send kids to camp, who otherwise could not afford to go with our blue paddle money.”

Blue Lake started to take old canoe paddles that had been used by kids during summer camp and refinishing them to then give as gifts to people who donate to the camp as a gesture of gratitude.

Murphy added the hope is that it will give the team something to remind them of the kids they’ve helped when they look at it on their wall.

To learn more about Blue Lake and the Columbia Outdoor School, visit columbiaoutdoorschool.com or check out their Facebook, Instagram and newly launched TikTok pages.



