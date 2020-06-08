Kimberley Farmers’ Market set to begin season Thursday, June 18

One popular Kimberley happening will be taking place this summer. The Kimberley’s Farmer’s Market, operated by Wildsight, is scheduled to begin its season on Thursday, June 18.

It was thought at first this would be a food only market to start, but the BC Farmers Market Association recently decided that artisan vendors will be okayed as well, so watch for crafters, soap makers and vendors who sell items other than food.

Chad Kile is running the market this year for Wildsight and he explained how it will operate in this age of social distancing.

“The measures are pretty simple,” he said. “Because we have to limit the total number of people in the market at any given time, we’re going to have a single entry/exit point and a perimeter rope barrier just to deter people from entering from other points. We’ll also have a hand wash and sanitizer station at the entrance to help prevent transmission in and out of the market. Everybody knows the drill at this point, but there will be some signage around the market as well.

“As far as vendors go, they are keeping their individual stalls clean with regular cleaning of high contact surfaces, prepackaging foods whenever possible, using tongs and disposable gloves, erecting sneezguards and using jars/bins to prevent contamination.

“Also, because the market is to be considered a market and not an event, there unfortunately won’t be musicians or entertainment on site.”