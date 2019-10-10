The Cool Aid Society’s Winter Coat Drive ends Jan. 14, 2019. (Photo courtesy Victoria Cool Aid Society) The Kimberley Fellowship Baptist Church will not be able to host their annual winter clothing drive this year. (Photo courtesy Victoria Cool Aid Society)

Kimberley Fellowship Baptist Church unable to host annual winter clothing drive

Families in need can contact the Church as they have alternative solutions: Pastor

Every year for the past seven years the Kimberley Fellowship Baptist Church has held a winter clothing drive to help families who cannot afford winter clothing.

Pastor Drew Westergaard explained that unfortunately this year, the Church will not be able to organize a clothing drive due to unforseen circumstances.

“We want people to know that there are still options. We want folks, who are usually expecting to receive items from the clothing drive, to know that they won’t be left in the cold,” Westergaard said.

READ MORE: Winter clothing re-use

He says that families who are in need of winter clothing (coats, hats, mits, boots, etc.) can contact him or the church as they have set aside funds to help purchase used winter items.

“We’ve set aside these funds for folks who need help, we can find a solution,” he said.

He adds that the Baptist Church has reached out to the Food Bank, but they do not have enough room to store what is usually a large amount of clothing.

“We’ve contacted other churches as well, but it’s a huge undertaking that requires a lot of man-power, planning and organization,” he said.

For people who usually donate to the winter clothing drive, Westergaard suggested donating to the local thrift stores, Bibles for Mission in Cranbrook or the Cranbrook Street Angels.

“There are a lot of local organizations that would be perfect to donate winter clothing to,” he said.

READ MORE: Paul Blais provides daily, free breakfast to Cranbrook’s homeless

When asked if the church will accept cash donations to help their fund for families in need, Westergaard said they are not directly asking for them but of course would be happy to accept donations.

“The biggest thing is we don’t want people to be cold,” said Westergaard.

Those wishing to find out more information, apply for funding or help out in any way can contact Drew Westergaard at 250-427-7316.


