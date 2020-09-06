Kimberley Fire Department extinguishes fire along Highway 95A near Forest Crowne

Cause of fire as yet unknown

The Kimberley Fire Department, with support from the BC Wildfire Service, BC Ambulance, RCMP and BC Hydro responded to and extinguished a fire along Highway 95A near the neighbourhood of Forest Crowne Estates on Saturday, Sept. 5.

According to the Fire Department, they received multiple calls from multiple people that evening. In addition to the fire near Forest Crowne, which was extinguished and monitored over night, there was another fire near Bootleg Gap that was put out by civilians.

The cause of these fires is not yet determined. More to come.

