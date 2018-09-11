Kimberley Fire Department invites you to 2018 Open House

Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware– Fire Can Happen Anywhere

The City of Kimberley Fire Department is very excited to invite you to the 2018 Fire Prevention Open House! Drop by station No. 1, located at 340 Spokane Street (City Hall) on Thursday, September 13th between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm, to take part in some great activities for the kids, take an opportunity to meet your local firefighters, and enjoy burgers by donation. Proceeds from the BBQ will be donated to Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

All of us at the City of Kimberley Fire Department are dedicated to keeping you safe. What do extension cords, smoking, faulty electrical, excess cooking grease, and portable heaters have to do with your safety? All of these share the potential to cause a fire in your home!

How do we help mitigate these and other potentially life threatening hazards? Well if we look at this year’s National Fire Protection Association theme of “Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware – Fire Can Happen Anywhere”, we can take some simple steps to ensure our own safety.

Look. Look around your home for hazards that could potentially cause fires.

Listen. Listen for your smoke alarms as early detection of a fire is paramount in your ability to escape safely. When was the last time that you checked your smoke alarms to see if they are functioning correctly? Did you know that smoke alarms should be tested monthly, and replaced if they are more than 10 years old?

Learn. Learn two ways out of each room, practice leaving your home and make sure everyone is aware of where your meeting places are located. Once you are out, stay out! Never go back inside a burning building! Remember a fire can start anywhere and at any time, be aware of your surroundings and always be sure to look, listen, and learn. For a complete list of helpful tips for this year’s theme please visit https://www.nfpa.org/fpw/safety-tip-sheets.html.

Be sure to drop in to Fire Station No. 1 on Thursday, September 13th between 6 and 8 p.m. for our open house, we look forward to seeing you!