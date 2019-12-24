Kimberley Fire Department launches app to track Santa on Christmas Eve

The app will show where Santa is during his annual tour of Kimberley.

This year, for the first time ever, you can track Santa as he makes his rounds on Christmas Eve in Kimberley.

The Kimberley Fire Department launched an app that tracks Santa on December 24, during the annual Christmas Eve Santa Extravaganza.

As always, Santa will be escorted by members of the Kimberley Fire Department and RCMP as he makes his way through each neighbourhood. His tour will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Santa will go all the way from Marysville to Townsite and the Ski Hill via a decorated fire truck, complete with Christmas carols.

Click here to launch the Santa Tracker app.

Previous story
Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

Just Posted

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

Kimberley Fire Department launches app to track Santa on Christmas Eve

The app will show where Santa is during his annual tour of Kimberley.

Kootenay-Columbia MP Morrison appointed to deputy shadow minister role

Morrison’s role will include oversight of issues relating to public safety and emergency preparedness

Join the Christmas Bird Count

Around Cranbrook and Kimberley, birders expect to see 40-50 species, up to 2,000 birds

Dynamiters end first half of season with a 27-3 record

The Nitros defeated Fernie on Friday night in the last game before the Christmas break

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Police watchdog investigates after man dies during Coquitlam highway arrest

The man had been running in traffic and trying to get into a car

‘I don’t want to die,’ says woman stuck in B.C. hospital ER with pneumonia & heart condition

Woman with pneumonia spent days next to ER doors, slept in friend’s car in parking lot

Most Read