UPDATE: No disruption to start of school year after small fire at Selkirk

Kimberley Fire Department on scene of electrical fire at Selkirk Secondary SchoolThe fire possibly went out on its own, crews continuing to monitor the situation, says Fire Chief

The Kimberley Fire Department is currently on scene of a small electrical fire that broke out in the roof of the gym at Selkirk Secondary school this morning.

Fire Chief Rick Prasad said that school staff called the fire department with reports of fire and smoke in the gym.

“When we arrived on scene there was a small fire and smoke [coming from] the roof of the gym,” Prasad said. “At this point we do believe it was an electrical fire, and it possibly went out on its own.”

Selkirk Principal Clint Dolgopol confirmed that school staff were evacuated from the building and have been sent to work at Lindsay Park Elementary for the day, while fire crews will remain on scene monitoring the situation. Fortis BC, the BC Ambulance Service and RCMP also responded.

Superintendent Paul Carrier says the fire was caused by the failure of a lighting relay.

The SD6 Board has put out a statement saying there will be no disruption to the start of the school year.

“As you may have heard already or have seen online through the Kimberley Bulletin, a lighting relay failed and burned near the roof of our gym this morning. We were on site and were able to notify the Fire Department immediately. Thankfully the small electrical fire did not spread. Nobody was hurt in the incident and the electrical in the gym area is being thoroughly reviewed and the area is being thoroughly cleaned up.

“There will be no disruption to the start of the school year on Tuesday and the gym should be available for use by that time. We will look forward to welcoming students to the 2019-2020 school year!”



Members of the Kimberley Fire Department are pictured responding to a small electrical fire at Selkirk Secondary School on Thursday, August 29, 2019. (Corey Bullock file)