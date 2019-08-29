Members of the Kimberley Fire Department are pictured responding to a small electrical fire at Selkirk Secondary School on Thursday, August 29, 2019. (Corey Bullock file)

UPDATE: No disruption to start of school year after small fire at Selkirk

Kimberley Fire Department on scene of electrical fire at Selkirk Secondary SchoolThe fire possibly went out on its own, crews continuing to monitor the situation, says Fire Chief

The Kimberley Fire Department is currently on scene of a small electrical fire that broke out in the roof of the gym at Selkirk Secondary school this morning.

Fire Chief Rick Prasad said that school staff called the fire department with reports of fire and smoke in the gym.

“When we arrived on scene there was a small fire and smoke [coming from] the roof of the gym,” Prasad said. “At this point we do believe it was an electrical fire, and it possibly went out on its own.”

Selkirk Principal Clint Dolgopol confirmed that school staff were evacuated from the building and have been sent to work at Lindsay Park Elementary for the day, while fire crews will remain on scene monitoring the situation. Fortis BC, the BC Ambulance Service and RCMP also responded.

Superintendent Paul Carrier says the fire was caused by the failure of a lighting relay.

The SD6 Board has put out a statement saying there will be no disruption to the start of the school year.

“As you may have heard already or have seen online through the Kimberley Bulletin, a lighting relay failed and burned near the roof of our gym this morning. We were on site and were able to notify the Fire Department immediately. Thankfully the small electrical fire did not spread. Nobody was hurt in the incident and the electrical in the gym area is being thoroughly reviewed and the area is being thoroughly cleaned up.

“There will be no disruption to the start of the school year on Tuesday and the gym should be available for use by that time. We will look forward to welcoming students to the 2019-2020 school year!”


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Members of the Kimberley Fire Department are pictured responding to a small electrical fire at Selkirk Secondary School on Thursday, August 29, 2019. (Corey Bullock file)

Selkirk Secondary staff are pictured being evacuated from the building after a small electrical fire broke out in the gym at Selkirk Secondary School on Thursday, August 29, 2019. (Corey Bullock file)

Previous story
Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Just Posted

BREAKING: Polygamist leader sentenced 12 months in child bride case

A convicted polygamist leader associated with Bountiful has been sentenced to 12… Continue reading

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

UPDATE: No disruption to start of school year after small fire at Selkirk

Kimberley Fire Department on scene of electrical fire at Selkirk Secondary SchoolThe fire possibly went out on its own, crews continuing to monitor the situation, says Fire Chief

Seed Saving Workshop comes to Kimberley on Friday

Kimberley, BC – Seed saving is an age old method that allows… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves development permit for new Save On Foods building

The construction of the new building will take place over three separate phases.

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Abandoned cat brought into Kootenay SPCA with broken sternum

The East Kootenay SPCA branch is seeking help to cover $1,455 in medical bills for Claude the cat.

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

College of the Rockies prepares for new academic year

Jumpstart and Community Showcase events help kick-off the semester this Thursday

Kootenay-Columbia Tory candidate opens campaign office

Three sitting MPs join Rob Morrison for campaign office opening in Cranbrook

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Most Read