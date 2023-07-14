Two homes have been evacuated near the gas leak as a precaution. Paul Rodgers photo

Kimberley Fire Department responding to gas leak near Marysville Elementary

UPDATE (12:15 pm) The damaged gas line has been turned off. Evacuees are able to return to their homes. 309th Ave will be single-land alternating traffic while FortisBC repairs the line break. Thank you for your patience.

Kimberley Fire Department is responding to a gas leak on 309th Ave at 307th Street near Marysville Elementary School. FortisBC crews are also onsite.

Two homes have been evacuated as a precaution. Gas has been shut off throughout the immediate neighbourhood. There is no access to 309th Ave or 309th Street. Please avoid the area. Please stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.


