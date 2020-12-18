Kimberley Fire Department responds to call in Forest Crowne

The Kimberley Fire Department responded to a call in the Forest Crowne subdivision on Friday afternoon, December 18, 2020.
There was minimal damage to the structure and no injuries.
Minimal damage, no injuries reported
The Kimberley Fire Department responded to a call in the Forest Crowne subdivision on Friday afternoon, December 18, 2020.
There was minimal damage to the structure and no injuries.
The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124
Over the spring and summer, Kimberley Search and Rescue President Peter Reid,… Continue reading
The work of local photographers printed in the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2020. Part VII
Mark Kaiser of Cranbrook came across one of the cougars of Area… Continue reading
Critically ill kids put on a Brave Face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish
McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus
RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences
Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Wilks said he had full confidence in Teck’s response to a cluster at its Elk Valley operations
National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19
The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment
Police say the woman was walking her children home from school
Strong safety protocols are in place, principal says
Mark Kaiser of Cranbrook came across one of the cougars of Area…
90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash
Minimal damage, no injuries reported
Over the spring and summer, Kimberley Search and Rescue President Peter Reid,…
Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far