Kimberley Fire Department to test emergency siren on Monday

CAROLYN GRANT

If you hear a very loud siren on Monday morning around 10 a.m., do not be alarmed. The Kimberley Fire Department will be testing the City’s emergency notification horn.

The Fire Department is currently updating the city’s emergency evacuation plan.

The plan describes the process involved should it become necessary to evacuate citizens, and as the past few fire seasons have shown in parts of B.C., it could happen.

In order for the emergency horn to be included as a part of the evacuation plan, it must be tested. That’s what you’ll hear on Monday morning.

In some cases, an evacuation order will come with little or no warning. Door to door notifications may occur along with emergency broadcasts. The City’s air raid horn may be activated, which, in the event of an emergency, will notify people in the downtown core. This is the horn that will be tested on Monday March 5th at 10 a.m.

To ensure that you are aware of any events that may be unfolding, it is important to follow the City’s Facebook page or other information sources. It is imperative to share any information and spread the word to neighbours and family members that may not utilize social media.

It is vitally important to have your household emergency plan and emergency kit ready to go. For your convenience there are emergency plan and evacuation handouts available at City Hall. For any questions regarding the City’s evacuation plan or how you can create your own at home, please call the Kimberley Fire Department at 250.427.4114.

