Kimberley Fire Department to work on upgrading evacuation route planning

Kimberley City Council will support a regional application by the Regional District of East Kootenay for funding for evacuation route planning.

Fire Chief Rick Prasad presented the request to Council at their regular meeting last Monday, January 11, 2021, telling them that the RDEK wants to create a consolidated regional evacuation plan, that will include Kimberley-specific evacuation route planning.

“It makes more sense to have a regional application as our evacuation routes are inter-twined,” Prasad said.

He also said that Kimberley’s current plan is several years old and that this process would provide opportunities to improve it.

“Normally there wouldn’t be a sense of urgency about this, but we fully recall that only two years ago we were under an evacuation alert,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “It’s an important piece of work.”

