Kimberley Fire Department urges residents to remain prepared, tuned-in

With evacuation alerts in TaTa Creek, St. Mary Valley, Kimberley needs to be prepared; Fire Chief.

With evacuation alerts in the St. Mary Lake and Meadowbrook areas, there is some concern for Kimberley. The Kimberley Fire Department (KFD) is recommending that residents prepare themselves in the event that the current situation worsens.

Fire Chief Rick Prasad wrote on the KFD Facebook page this weekend, stating that there are no fires directly threatening the City of Kimberley, however he says “we are naturally feeling some anxiety about the current situation”.

Evacuation alerts remain in place for the TaTa Creek area and the St. Mary Valley. Both of these alerts/areas are on the edge of Kimberley City limits.

“These alerts are in place to ensure that residents in those areas are prepared to leave immediately in the event that fire conditions worsen,” wrote Prasad on the KFD Facebook page, who adds that residents in those areas and in Kimberley should remain prepared and tuned in.

“Even though the fires threatening our rural neighbours are not directly threatening us, we need to be prepared,” said Prasad.

Prepared BC has detailed information on what residents should be doing, including gathering together important paperwork, organizing meeting placing and building emergency kits.

Prepared BC recommends putting together an emergency kit that includes the following basic items:

* First aid and medications

* Battery powered or hand crank radio

* Battery powered or hand crank flashlight with extra batteries

* Whistle to signal for help

* Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

* A copy of your emergency plan, copies of important documents and cash in small bills

* A three-day to one week supply of non perishable food and manual can opener

* Garbage bags, moist towelettes and plastic ties for personal sanitation

* Water, four litres per person per day, for three days to one week, for drinking and sanitation

* Dust mask to help filter contaminated air

* Seasonal clothing and footwear

Always make sure emergency kits are in easily accessible locations. Remember to add personal items such as prescription medications, an extra pair of eyeglasses and copies of important documents such as passports, birth certificates and insurance papers. It is also important to talk with your family members and identify a meeting place.

Up-to-date information on the alerts and current conditions are available through the Regional District of East Kootenay at www.rdek.bc.ca, and via their Facebook page. You can also call the hotline at 1.855.346.2188.

The City of Kimberley will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as conditions change.

For a detailed copy of the Kimberley Community Wildfire Plan, visit www.kimberley.ca and click on City Services, Emergency Services, Fire Services and Wildfire Protection Plan.