Kimberley Fire Department will be burning slash piles today

Affected areas include Highway 95A near Forest Crowne, the Kimberley Cemetery, Black Bear Crescent, Lois Creek Trails, parts of Wallinger Ave and other areas as necessary.

The Kimberley Fire Department will be conducting fuels management today, Monday, January 9. They will be burning slash piles throughout the City including Highway 95A near Forest Crowne, the Kimberley Cemetery, Black Bear Crescent, Lois Creek Trails, parts of Wallinger Ave and other areas as necessary. Burning will take place today only. Residents can expect residual smoke to last for a day or two, mostly in low-lying areas. the city thanks you for you patience.

