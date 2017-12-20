Kimberley Five Pin Bowlers Association donates remainder of funds to Military Ames

The donation is for phase two of the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park.

Wayne Evans, on behalf of the since-folded Kimberley Five Pin Bowlers Association, gifted Cindy Postnikoff and Military Ames the remainder of the association’s funds ($798.46) on Monday, Dec. 18.

Postnikoff says they are grateful for the donation as it helps them get closer to their goal of Phase Two of the park, which includes plans for a two-piece granite memorial wall and drinking fountain.

“We want to raise $35,000 for the second phase and this puts us half way there,” said Postnikoff. Military Ames will be acception ongoing donations until they have reached their goal.

“There has been a lot of interest locally from people who would like to purchase plaques to memorialize friends and family that have served,” Postnikoff explained.

There will be 80 plaques on each memorial wall and they cost $320.

Lastly, when the sidewalks were poured, a drain was installed for a drinking fountain. Military Ames hopes to install a three tier drinking fountain at the south end of the sidewalk, and a local plumber has offered to install it.

Since there has been so much interest in the memorial wall plaques, Postnikoff says they are also hoping to sell more boulder plaques in the near future.

If you wish to purchase a plaque or make a donation, contact Postnikoff at militaryames@gmail.com.