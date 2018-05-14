Volunteers sort ducks prior to the race.

Kimberley Food Bank Duck Race cancelled

After a lot of thought and discussion, the directors of the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank have decided there will be no July 1 Duck Race this year.

That’s not to say it will never happen again, says the Food Bank’s Barry Cumming, just that for now, it was decided to table it.

It was a combination of a number of things that led to the decision, Cummin said.

The sponsorship of Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty is coming to an end after 15 years of support; there is a lack of volunteers to pull off such a large event, and really big concern is the issue of putting people in the creek to collect ducks, particularly since the water has still been running very fast on July 1 the past couple of years. Last year, the ducks didn’t go in the water at all because of the fast water.

“At this time, we would like to thank all those people and organizations that have sponsored the Duck Race over the last 15 years,” said a statement from the Food Bank. “Special thanks to Marilyn Jolie, Audrey Welk, Royal LePage and their employees for their sponsorship; Kimberley golf courses and Meadowbrook Greenhouses for their support. We wish them the best in their future endeavours. We would like to also that the City of Kimberley, the Mayor and staff and the many volunteers who have helped make this event the success it has been over the years.”

Cummins said that going forward, the Food Bank directors will be looking for community help in coming up with other ideas to generate funds — hopefully fun and innovative ways that will get the community excited. They are also looking for people to volunteer their time and energy, even for an hour or so. And finally, they are looking for sponsorship, either prizes or monetary, for whatever new ideas they come up with.

If you have any ideas, you can drop them off at the Food Bank during operating hours (Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 to 3) or mail to Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank, 340 Leadenhall Street, Kimberley, BC, V1A 2B1 or email to President Donna Purvis, dlpurvis@hotmail.com or Jean Minifie, jvminifie@shaw.ca

“It’s unfortunate,” Cumming said. “It’s a fun event. We’re not saying completely, we’re revisiting the whole concept, but this year it’s cancelled.”

