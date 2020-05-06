Kimberley’s Food Bank is running smoothly amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Corey Bullock file.

Kimberley Food Bank operating smoothly thanks to staff, volunteers, community

The Kimberley Food Bank is doing very well amid COVID-19 and the economic turmoil it has caused, according to manager Heather Smith.

“As far as the Food Bank’s concerned, it’s very positive,” Smith said. “It’s way smoother than I actually anticipated it would be, so I’m very happy about that. The people that work for me are just phenomenal.”

At the beginning of April, Smith said they were “absolutely inundated with clients.”

“Then it slowed down considerably, but today, we’re kind of inundated with clients again,” she said. “I’ve been very surprised, because I expected to be really, really busy all the time.”

She said she can’t figure out exactly why the lull in client volume occurred, but she suspects it’s because some of them got enough money from the government and GST that they didn’t need the Food Bank as much.

“Now we certainly had clients, but not as much as we had in the beginning of the month, we were just inundated at the beginning of the month of April,” she explained. “Now today, it’s back up to what it normally is, so I don’t know.”

Like all businesses operating during the pandemic, the Food Bank has made some adjustments to their operating procedures in order to keep their staff and clients safe. Two volunteers come in Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings before the Food Bank opens to sanitize the entire place.

No more than four people are allowed in the building at a time, two screeners and two fillers, and they maintain the recommended six feet apart at all times.

Some of her staff choose to wear gloves and masks and they’ve been stocked up on hand sanitizer courtesy of Bohemian Spirits.

READ MORE: Bohemian Spirits provides free ethanol for hand sanitizer

She said she can’t say enough good things about her staff and volunteers who have been working hard throughout this pandemic. She’s lost almost no one, except for a couple who were either immuno-compromised, or have people in their households who are.

She asks that everyone calls in their orders, though some still come to the door, and the staff takes their order from there.

“I have several people that deliver,” Smith said. “They’re not allowed to come in, so everything’s delivered, and my delivery people have been wonderful, absolutely wonderful.”

As well as having a phenomenal team of staff and volunteers, Smith also expressed her gratitude to the community who has been supporting them immensely in recent weeks.

“The people of Kimberley have been just absolutely incredible, with donations and stuff, it’s been mind boggling how much they’re supporting us,” Smith said.

People can continue to support the Food Bank by dropping donations in the bins at the local grocery stores.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to do millionth COVID-19 test but numbers still falling short

Just Posted

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Kimberley Food Bank operating smoothly thanks to staff, volunteers, community

The Kimberley Food Bank is doing very well amid COVID-19 and the… Continue reading

It’s tick season in Cranbrook, Kimberley

WildSafeBC offers tips for identifying and avoiding ticks during the spring and summer months

Wasa resident Anthony Dransfeld makes it home from Nepal

Bulletin contributor and Wasa resident Anthony Dransfeld is back on Canadian soil… Continue reading

MP Morrison reacts to Liberals firearms ban

Kootenay-Columbia Conservative disappointed no parliamentary debate was held on the measures

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many

One-fifth of Canadians say they will experience ‘high levels’ of depression if isolation continues into summer

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Most Read