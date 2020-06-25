Kimberley Food Recovery Depot gets $12,000 donation from the Community Foundations of Canada. Kimberley Bulletin file photo.

Kimberley Food Recovery Depot gets $12K from Community Foundations of Canada

Submitted

Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot receives $12,000 from the Community Foundations of Canada.

Could you be next?

The Kimberley and District Community Foundation is excited to announce that they have granted Healthy Kimberley their full monetary request to continue expanding their programming to help ensure food security. These grants have been made available to assist with COVID relief via the Community Foundations of Canada.

The KDCF has access to funds that they’d love to give away and your group could benefit!

We urge all local charitable groups to apply for these funds. In order to qualify for funds, your group must have a charitable number and must be impacted by COVID in some way. Your group must also demonstrate assistance to local vulnerable populations as they try to manage the impacts of COVID. The application deadline is July 27, 2020.

More information and application forms are available on the Foundation’s website under the “Grants’ link at www.kimberleyfoundation.ca

Questions and completed applications can be submitted to grants@kimberleyfoundation.ca

