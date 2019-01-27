Kimberley Food Recovery Depot hosting open house

Healthy Kimberley’s Food Recovery Depot has redirected 4400lbs of food since their launch in November

Healthy Kimberley’s Food Recovery Depot is hosting an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8p.m. The depot is located at the bottom of the Kimberley Health Center, close to the Health Care Auxiliary Loan Cupboard.

Food Recovery Coordinator Kandice Mueller says the open house will be an opportunity for interested community members to check out the space, meet the volunteers and learn more about the program.

“We’d love to meet more community groups that offer free meal or food programs that may be interested in accessing the food we’re recovering,” said Mueller. “This would be a good opportunity for anyone interested in volunteering or businesses interested in redirecting food to learn how we operate.”

She adds that as of this week, the depot has recovered a total of 4400lbs of food, 1490 of which has been redirected to food banks. 770lbs has gone to school food programs (breakfast, lunch and cooking classes), while another 100lbs has gone to other food and meal programs in Kimberley including the Early Learning Center.

“A little over 10 per cent of what we have received was determined not fit for human consumption and went to compost,” Mueller explained. “[Just] three per cent of what we received ended up in the landfill. Not bad considering all 4400lbs would have otherwise been in the landfill.”



