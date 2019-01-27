Kimberley Food Recovery Depot hosting open house

Healthy Kimberley’s Food Recovery Depot has redirected 4400lbs of food since their launch in November

Healthy Kimberley’s Food Recovery Depot is hosting an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8p.m. The depot is located at the bottom of the Kimberley Health Center, close to the Health Care Auxiliary Loan Cupboard.

Food Recovery Coordinator Kandice Mueller says the open house will be an opportunity for interested community members to check out the space, meet the volunteers and learn more about the program.

READ MORE: Healthy Kimberley Food Waste Recovery Depot celebrates soft launch

“We’d love to meet more community groups that offer free meal or food programs that may be interested in accessing the food we’re recovering,” said Mueller. “This would be a good opportunity for anyone interested in volunteering or businesses interested in redirecting food to learn how we operate.”

She adds that as of this week, the depot has recovered a total of 4400lbs of food, 1490 of which has been redirected to food banks. 770lbs has gone to school food programs (breakfast, lunch and cooking classes), while another 100lbs has gone to other food and meal programs in Kimberley including the Early Learning Center.

READ MORE: Food Recovery program off to good start

“A little over 10 per cent of what we have received was determined not fit for human consumption and went to compost,” Mueller explained. “[Just] three per cent of what we received ended up in the landfill. Not bad considering all 4400lbs would have otherwise been in the landfill.”


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face to have surgery in Vancouver
Next story
Four charged in Canada Day killing in Kelowna

Just Posted

Kimberley Food Recovery Depot hosting open house

Healthy Kimberley’s Food Recovery Depot has redirected 4400lbs of food since their launch in November

Mayor Don McCormick to deliver State of the City Address

Kimberley residents will have the opportunity to ask questions at the Chamber-hosted event.

Join the fun at Kimberley’s Flannel Fest

Kimberley’s first ever Winter Flannel Festival is quickly approaching and event organizer… Continue reading

FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities

Kimberley FOCUS continues to support Kimberley charities. The latest donations were $500… Continue reading

Busy two weeks of ski racing coming up at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The 2019 Dreadnaught Race Season kicked off last weekend with the U12-U14… Continue reading

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

BC junior curlers bring home third national gold

Team BC, headed by skip Tyler Tardi, emerged triumphant – again – from the Canadian juniors Sunday.

Canadian man, 61, arrested in China on fraud charges: local media

Reports say a 61-year-old Canadian is accused of trying to defraud an unnamed entertainment company

Trans Mountain pipeline work destroyed salmon habitat: scientist

Biologist calls the work on the Stewart Creek crossing in Chilliwack ‘amateur hour’

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas splits legislature looting spree open

Long road to accountability began with MLA disclosures

Four charged in Canada Day killing in Kelowna

Three men and one woman are charged with manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Esa Carriere

B.C. man captures moment comet smashes into super blood wolf moon

Victoria amateur photographer videos first ever lunar impact during an eclipse

Puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face to have surgery in Vancouver

The surgery will create nostril openings and use the tip of her ear to replace the melted bone and skin

Edmonton Police say hate crimes unit is watching group that showed up at mosque

Spokesperson with Al Rashid mosque said two men entered the building before prayers

Most Read