Kimberley French School celebrates 100 days of class, seeks help from community for name

Monday, February 28th, 2022, we celebrated the 100th day of school with the students. Also, we celebrate our first 100 days of existence has École francophone of Kimberley. We wanted to thank everyone in the community that contributed and helped us since our opening last September. Their contribution had a direct and positive impact on the school.

Also, we are in process of finding our school name. We would like to ask the community of Kimberley to help us by sending us some information related on the historic of the city of Kimberley or related on the Ktunaxa nation that would help us to create the name of our francophone school. You can send your ideas at ecole_kimberley@csdf.bc.ca until March 28th 2022.

Thank you in advance for your precious collaboration.

Elena Lamarre

Principal of École francophone de Kimberley