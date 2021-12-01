Kimberley French School to host Winter Market

Kimberley’s new French school is hosting a first edition of their Winter Market Kimberley, organized by the Parents Association (APÉ Kimberley) and held at the school at 8687 Hwy 95A in Meadowbrook on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market will host 22 local vendors, comprised of artisans, crafters, authors and food vendors, plus the students of the school will have their own booth as well, selling their handmade Christmas cards.

The full list of vendors can be found on the Facebook event page here: http://www.facebook.com/WinterMarketKimberley

or on Instagram at @wintermarketkimberley.

All proceeds raised from vendors fees and from the children’s card sales will go towards supporting APÉ Kimberley, a non-profit organization who will use the funds to support lessons for the students throughout the school year. This will include things like skiing, dancing, music and swimming lessons, and also organizing community events with the long-term goal of spreading Francophone culture.

The school will also be collecting donations of both money and non-perishable food items for the local Food Recovery Program and the Kimberley Food Bank. Each donor will be entered into a draw to win a pair of climbing passes, provided by Spirit Rock Climbing Centre.

This will be an indoor event and proof of vaccination is required.



