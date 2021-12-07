Kimberley French School’s inaugural Winter Market exceeds expectations

Kimberley’s new French School hosted the first edition of their Winter Market Kimberley. The event was organized by the Parents Association (APÉ) and held at the school, which is located at 8687 HWY 95A in Meadowbrook on December 4.

“The market was very good. It exceeded our expectations, for a first edition,” said Marie-Christine Cadieux of the APÉ. The market hosted 22 local vendors, comprised of artisans, crafters, authors and food vendors. The students of the school also sold their own handmade Christmas cards, and they sold out.

“The students are so proud,” Cadieux said.

The school also sold out of their last reserve of maple products, leftover from a hugely successful fundraiser they held earlier this fall. From vendors fees and the children’s Christmas card sales, the school raised $850, which will go to supporting the APÉ, a non-profit organization that will use the funds to support lessons for the students throughout the school year.

That includes things like ski, dance, music and swim lessons and organizing community events with the long-term goal of spreading Francophone culture. “We are so thankful for the support of the community,” Cadieux said. “We will continue to spread the word about the French school and will continue to work toward sharing and expending the French culture with the rest of the community.”

The Market also raised $64 for the local Food Recovery program and collected two heavy boxes of non-perishable food items to be donated to the Kimberley Food Bank.



