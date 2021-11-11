Kimberley gathers to honour Remembrance Day 2021

A huge crowd gathered around the Cenotaph at Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park on Thursday, Nov. 11 for the 2021 ceremony.

The ceremony was piped in by the Kimberley Pipe Band and hosted by military veteran Pvt. Kyle Dalum Ret’d. and Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames and a military mother.

The National Anthem was sung by David Sparrow as well as the Royal Anthem.

A number of wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph by people representing local and provincial government, the RCMP, Kimberley Search and Rescue, Kimberley Fire Department, Kimberley Ambulance and Military.

Kimberley-born Veteran Staff Sgt. William “Archie” Archibald Ret’d., 94, was honoured with a Quilt of Valour, presented to him by Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames.

Archie is a veteran of the Korean war, who enlisted in the 2nd Battalion Rocky Mountain Rangers in 1943 at the age of 16. He then joined the Regular Forces in 1944 and was eventually with the Black Watch.

“It was an absolute honour and privilege to present this well-deserved token of gratitude for his 17 years of honourable and faithful service,” Postnikoff said.

Archie remarked on how thankful he was to see such a great crowd of residents in attendance.



