Brent Bidston, one of the founders of Angel Flight East Kootenay, accepts a $350 donation from Brielle Waite, who sold crafts made with leaves to donate to the organization. Trevor Crawley photo.

Kimberley girl fundraises for volunteer medical transport service

Brielle Waite raised $350 for Angel Flight East Kootenay using leaves for crafts sold at $7 apiece

Brielle Waite, 6, picked up some leaves from her elementary school yard in Kimberley and brought them home as a gift for the family.

From there, an idea was born.

Why not use the leaves to raise money for charity?

Brielle decided to tun them into a craft, ironing wax paper to both sides of the leaves and cutting around the excess material.

She chose to raise money for a cause that would provide support for cancer patients and their families.

Brielle settled on Angel Flight East Kootenay, a volunteer medical transport service that flies patients to appointments in Kelowna and back to the East Kootenay.

So she went to work, crafting the leaves and selling them for $7, eventually raising $350 that was was presented to Brent Bidston of Angel Flights East Kootenay on Wednesday at the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

Angel Flight East Kootenay is a volunteer effort between Bidston and Todd Weselake, both of whom are based out of the Elk Valley.

So far this year, they have made eight flights to and from the Okanagan for patients who have medical appointments that don’t require a long time. For example, a patient can fly to Kelowna, see their medical specialist for a 30-minute appointment, then fly back — all without having to do a seven-hour drive both ways and staying overnight.

Flight candidates are decided on an application basis, which can be made through the Angel Flight East Kootenay website.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

Just Posted

Kimberley girl fundraises for volunteer medical transport service

Brielle Waite raised $350 for Angel Flight East Kootenay using leaves for crafts sold at $7 apiece

Kimberley water is regularly tested for lead: CAO

Earlier this week, the results of an investigation into lead levels in… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves $26,000 budget for Aquatic Centre steam room repairs

The entire steam room will need to be demolished, but pool to remain open.

Upcoming events in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Local entertainment listings

Enter to win the Turn on the Lights contest for Kimberley’s annual Platzl Light Up

The winner will be drawn on November 14, 2019.

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

Most Read