Kimberley going ahead with Terry Fox Run on September 20

While many events have been cancelled in this time of COVID-19, the organizers of the Kimberley Terry Fox Run have found a way to continue the run.

It’s an important year for the Run, as it celebrates 40 years since Terry Fox’s run across Canada, and the message is COVID Doesn’t Stop Cancer, says Darryl Oakley, who has organized Kimberley’s run for many years.

“We will be running the Terry Fox Run on September 20, 2020,” he said.

What has been planned is that small group of volunteers will be at Centennial Hall at noon as always, but there will be no mass start.

Participants are asked to enter the course, which typically runs from Centennial Hall, down Rotary to around the skate park and back, at any point they like.

“We ask that you keep physical distance,” Oakley said. “We will be at Centennial Hall so say hello when you pass through. We’ll have water available. Just pick up a bottle and take it with you.”

A map of the route will be published closer to the run date.

All registration should be done online at terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/kimberley

“We’ve run non-stop in Kimberley since 1985 and raised $87,000,” Oakley said. “COVID doesn’t stop cancer. Research needs to continue.

“It’s a little bit different this year, but we’ll keep it safe.”

He says that while on the Terry Fox website, you might want to purchase the special 40th anniversary commemorative t-shirt.

“It’s a very, very nice shirt,” Oakley said. You can get it at shop.terryfox.org

Terry Fox Run

