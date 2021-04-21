Kimberley, Golden unlikely to get mass vaccination clinics: MLA Clovechok

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok is very proud of the way he was able to lobby for the mass COVID-19 vaccinations currently being carried out in the Columbia Valley, but says, though he would like to see it happen in other communities in the riding, that is doubtful.

“What happened in the Columbia Valley was they were reaching critical mass, with cases going north of 50, and the real concern was how rapidly it was spreading,” he said.

Revelstoke has also had a mass cinic.

“Kimberley was up to 17 cases (Tuesday, April 20) but I asked Interior Health about the potential for mass vaccination and they said it’s not an emergency because the spread isn’t that great. I keep in touch daily on the numbers. Kimberley has 17, Golden has seven.”

He says that unless it gets much worse, there are not likely to be any mass vaccination clinics.

The mass clinics are quite the operation, he said, and there simply aren’t the resources to do it for every community.

“For the Columbia Valley they brought in an army of people. It’s like a military operation.”

He says he is well aware that pandemic fatigue is gaining momentum.

“People need something to hold onto. I tell you there was almost a festive atmosphere in Invermere at the clinic. People really need something to hold onto.”

He says he is just encouraging people to keep following the protocols.

“Everyone would like the vaccine now, but places like Kimberley and Golden have been doing so well.”

