Kimberley Golf Club proceeds with sale of course

The Kimberley Golf Club is officially proceeding with the sale of the course to Purcell International Education after signing a financial agreement at a special meeting on Tuesday.

Past and present board members were at the meeting, along with KGC’s Director of Golf Simon Jones and President of Purcell International Education Duncan MacLeod, who is heading up plans for the proposed International School that will be located on the course’s property.

Back in October of last year, KGC members voted in agreement to sell the course, with Golf Club Board President Ron Christensen saying the agreement is the best possible outcome for everyone.

On Tuesday Christensen explained that there is still much legal work ahead before the sale officially goes through, and expects a meeting of club members and another vote to take place in the coming weeks.

“We’ve been working for nearly a year on this. The next step will be working towards finalizing the deal and receiving a vote from our membership,” said Christensen.

There will be a special general members meeting held alongside their Annual General Meeting, where a secret ballot vote will take place.

Despite the progress in the sale, the course will continue to operate as usual for the remainder of the season, and Christensen says there will still be access to the course when the school is operational. 18 holes will remain, although four holes will need to be relocated.

Once Purcell International Education takes over the ownership, plans will move forward to build an International School at the course’s location. Plans for the school are still in the very early stages and more information will soon be available.

More to come.